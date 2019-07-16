Christen McAllister and Katrina Dimaranan: Who are the two new Love Islanders and where can you find them on Instagram?

Christen McAllister and Katrina Dimaranan entered the Fiji villa on Love Island USA last night to stir up some trouble among the current six couples.

The two ladies were the perfect surprise for birthday boy Weston, who was more than pleased to see the new additions. All the guys were more than happy to greet the lovely ladies.

Cormac and even Yamnen were clearly smitten with the new arrivals as they slowly strutted their way into the villa.

Who are the lovely ladies getting ready to spice up life in Fiji?

Christen McAllister

Christen is a country girl from Louisville, Kentucky, but her social media profile indicate she lives in California now.

Based on her Instagram profile, @christenmcallister, she is 24-years old and has an adorable French Bulldog, Rooney. The cute little guy even has his own Instagram account, @rooneyfrenchie where mommy and Rooney proudly show off their love for each other.

There is more information on Rooney’s Instagram account about him than there is Christen on her account. The link in her bio is to Love Island USA and her profile is for the show.

However, what the brunette beauty lacks in words on her feed, she makes up for with smoking hot pictures. She is definitely not afraid to show off her good looks, as well as her athletic skills.

During her brief bio on the show, Christen said she worked as a sales and business development for a clothing company. Her Instagram feed though looks as though she is trying to break into the modeling world.

Katrina Dimaranan

Katrina is a beauty queen, model, and student. The 25-year-old was Miss USA Supranational 2018. Based on her Instagram account, @katrina_dimaranan, she is originally from Manila but currently splits her time between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Although her Instagram bio is pretty sparse, her feed is full of gorgeous photos making it easy to see why she was once Miss Philippines.

Her Facebook page indicates she is currently part of a Dolce and Gabbana campaign. It also lists her as a television personality and singer.

Katrina has had so much success in the beauty queen world that there is even a Wikipedia page dedicated to the model.

Viewers will learn more about Christen McAllister and Katrina Dimaranan on tonight’s episode of Love Island USA. At the end of last night’s show, the men were thrilled to welcome the ladies, while the women were not so happy to have new competition.

Who do you think will make a play for Christen and Katrina?

Love Island airs weekdays at 8/7c on CBS.