Chris Perry: Get to know singer on Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island

Chris Perry made waves early in the season on Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island but there’s more to this reality star than just a guy looking for love.

Chris was already on his way to fame when he joined the Lifetime series and has made a name for himself as a pop singer, rapper and a model.

Perry is from Johnson City, New York, a small town on the southern border of the state. With a population of just under 15,000, Chris has already amassed more Instagram followers than the entire population of his home city by quite a bit.

He has 165,000 followers on Instagram, a lot more than his MAFS co-stars by a long shot. So how did Chris get this popular?

It turns out that before Perry’s debut on Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island, he was better known as a pop star. Chris “GQ” Perry dropped several music videos for his songs, starting back in 2012.

Chris sings R&B with a Chris Brown and R. Kelly vibe (except hopefully without all the controversy). He’s actually recorded covers of songs by both artists and shared them on YouTube.

Singing isn’t the MAFS star’s only talent though. He can rap too.

Chris Perry likes to freestyle rap and he’s pretty good at that as well. You can check out his flow in this video for Grammys from 2016.

In addition to his incredible voice and unarguable singing talent, Chris has also been billed as a personal trainer. Will this multi-talented star find his wife on Honeymoon Island?

We’ve all seen Chris’s biggest drama on the show. It all went down near the beginning when he was trying to pick which woman he wanted to get to know and possibly even marry at the end.

Both Jada and Jocelyn wanted a shot with crooning Chris and while he ultimately picked Jada, Jocelyn definitely put in the work to try and change his mind.

Right before heading to Honeymoon Island, Chris was asked by his local Fox 40 station about why he decided to join the reality show. With a huge following and a singing talent already in place, Chris explained that he wanted to show another side of himself.

“People seeing a different side of me,” Chris explained. “I mean, people might see what they see on Facebook, like we did the last interview or Instagram and they don’t really get to see the side of me where I’m more open, they get to see my fun side, they get to see me going through emotions and different roller coaster rides of who I am.”

Prior to joining Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island, the 29-year old says that his longest relationship was just two years. He has a gorgeous daughter named Bella, who he shows off on social media and he even made a song for her.

Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.