Chris Hansen investigates the blowtorch to groin torture and murder of David Campbell

This week on Killer Instinct with Chris Hansen, the horrific torture and murder of 27-year-old David Campbell.

July, 2011, in Waukegan, Illinois, and Campbell was lured to a autoshop on the pretence of taking part in a cocaine deal. Once he arrived he was subdued by three men and woman, who went on to torture and kill him.

In a particularly cruel attack he was hit on the head with a hammer had a blowtorch used on his legs and groin before being suffocated to death by a bag placed over his head. His body was then dumped in a pond, where it was found floating.

Police arrested 22 year-old Nadia Palacios, Roberto Guzman, 24, Eric Castillo, 24 and 19-year-old Jose Horta. It turned out that they themselves had been the victim of an attack where Palacios was sexually assaulted.

They had heard a rumor that Cambpell was involved and decided to take matters into their own hands. Police reports said that there is no evidence Campbell was part of the attack on the group.

In 2014 Palacios was found guilty and given a 40 year sentence, with Guzman previously having been given at 29 year prison term, Castillo 35 years and Horta 59 years.

Killer Instinct with Chris Hansen airs on Tuesdays at 9:00 PM on Investigation Discovery.