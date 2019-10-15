Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton: Is he in Los Angeles to visit her?

Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton got engaged during the finale of Bachelor In Paradise, but their reunion special interview revealed that not everything was red roses. In fact, Katie wasn’t even wearing her engagement ring when she went on stage, which came as a complete shock for Chris.

He revealed he was devastated to learn that she had questioned his dedication to their relationship and they left the stage with her wearing her ring. Since then, the couple has stayed somewhat silent on how things are going.

While a few updates indicate they are still together, Chris and Katie don’t use social media to gush over one another. He lives in Chicago, while she’s in Los Angeles. And this week, Chris traveled to Los Angeles but made no mention of Katie.

Flight from Denver to LA – 2 hours (862 miles) Uber from LAX to Location – 2 hours (18 miles) LA traffic – I hate you. — Chris Bukowski (@chrisjbukowski) October 5, 2019

It sounds like he’s there to visit her, as they have given no indication that they are ending their relationship. In fact, they may be working on a solution where they can live closer to one another.

Katie doesn’t post much about her romantic life. She primarily uses social media to promote businesses and products. She hasn’t posted a photo with Chris for a while.

Chris, on the other hand, isn’t very active. However, when he does post content, he does share photos with Katie. His latest post is about him being alone, but clarifying that Katie is indeed in his life and currently in Los Angeles. This post is from about two weeks ago.

Even though fans followed their journey to get engaged, Chris and Katie appear to want privacy. Unlike many other Bachelor couples, these two may prefer to keep their lives private now that they are back to work. Only time will tell what will happen with Chris and Katie – a wedding or a split.

Bachelor In Paradise returns next summer.