Chip and Joanna Gaines’ network, Magnolia, when is it launching on Discovery?

Fans of Chip and Joanna Gaines rejoice, as their new network, Magnolia, is launching on Oct. 4, 2020, according to Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

It was announced today at the Television Critics’ Association winter tour in Pasadena, CA.

Noting how dynamic Discovery as a prodigious network hub was, and how impactful in local markets worldwide, critics noted the clarity and delivery of Zaslav’s on-point remarks greeting the room filled with television critics on day 10 of the winter press tour.

The last episode of HGTV’s Fixer Upper may have wrapped, but Discovery bet the farm on fans’ adoration of all things Chip and Joanna Gaines.

The Waco, Texas, couple built their empire from an old farmhouse-style into a worldwide brand with a magazine; books; a line of home furnishings sold at Target; a shop, restaurant, bakery, and even destination B&Bs in their hometown.

Joanna Gaines announced the news of her new network with Discovery on Instagram, noting: “A little rusty but we’re back at it again! Our network is launching October 2020 (which feels simultaneously so soon and yet so far away). Let the countdown begin!”

Earlier in the year, the Fixer Upper stars and Discovery Inc. announced the new cable network and streaming network as part of a media joint venture. This also boasts a linear television network, replacing the current DIY Network.

There was also an app, subscription streaming service, and likely other branded platforms that will host content focusing on community, home, garden, food, wellness, entrepreneurial lifestyle, and design, according to Discovery.

