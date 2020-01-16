Chip and Joanna Gaines’ network, Magnolia, when is it launching on Discovery?

Fans of Chip and Joanna Gaines rejoice, as their new network, Magnolia, is launching on Oct. 4, 2020, according to Discovery CEO David Zaslav.
It was announced today at the Television Critics’ Association winter tour in Pasadena, CA.
The new channel Magnolia, from home rehabbers and home-style icons @chipgaines and @joannagaines will launch from Discovery networks on Oct. 4. The couple formerly headlined #FixerUpper on @HGTV. #TCA20 https://t.co/3YXLB4NS2A
— Kate O'Hare (@KateOHareWrites) January 16, 2020
Noting how dynamic Discovery as a prodigious network hub was, and how impactful in local markets worldwide, critics noted the clarity and delivery of Zaslav’s on-point remarks greeting the room filled with television critics on day 10 of the winter press tour.
Kudos to David Zaslav, CEO of @Discovery, winging it without a TelePrompTer this morning at #TCA20. Too many execs here are too rooted to scripts — a dull way to start any meeting. Zaslav: "We own almost all the golf in the China." You can't script that.
— Bill Brioux (@BillBriouxTV) January 16, 2020
The last episode of HGTV’s Fixer Upper may have wrapped, but Discovery bet the farm on fans’ adoration of all things Chip and Joanna Gaines.
The Waco, Texas, couple built their empire from an old farmhouse-style into a worldwide brand with a magazine; books; a line of home furnishings sold at Target; a shop, restaurant, bakery, and even destination B&Bs in their hometown.
Joanna Gaines announced the news of her new network with Discovery on Instagram, noting: “A little rusty but we’re back at it again! Our network is launching October 2020 (which feels simultaneously so soon and yet so far away). Let the countdown begin!”
Earlier in the year, the Fixer Upper stars and Discovery Inc. announced the new cable network and streaming network as part of a media joint venture. This also boasts a linear television network, replacing the current DIY Network.
There was also an app, subscription streaming service, and likely other branded platforms that will host content focusing on community, home, garden, food, wellness, entrepreneurial lifestyle, and design, according to Discovery.
In the official press release, Discovery noted:
HGTV president Allison Page will serve as president of the new joint venture, with the Gaines’ serving as chief creative officers. Chip and Joanna Gaines starred in HGTV’s breakout home renovation series Fixer Upper from 2013 to 2018. Episodes from the series will be featured on the new channel, said network officials.
“Chip and Joanna Gaines have become trusted, household names since the debut of Fixer Upper and through this joint venture, Discovery is proud to extend our relationship with them,” said David Zaslav, CEO, Discovery in a statement. “They’ve got authenticity and relatability, that special something that is so difficult in our business to find. People love them, their taste, their businesses – they’ve built an ecosystem that aligns perfectly with our vision at Discovery for fueling people’s passions.”