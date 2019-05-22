Chicago P.D. season finale: Ruzek offered a deal, Dawson the target of Kelton

The Chicago P.D. season finale might wrap up the storyline of Ruzek, Dawson, and Voight covering up the death of a drug dealer.

As a quick reminder to viewers who may have forgotten, the trio was on scene for the apprehension of a drug dealer. The situation escalated and Dawson ended up throwing him out of the top floor of the building.

Ruzek (played by Patrick Flueger) and Voight (Jason Beghe) covered up for Dawson (Jon Seda), claiming that they were the only two people at the scene. This was done because Dawson had illegal drugs in his system and wasn’t supposed to be on the case.

Internal Affairs closes in on Intelligence

As shown above, in the sneak peek from the Chicago P.D. season finale, Internal Affairs may now have evidence to try to bring down the team. That initiative is being led by soon-to-be Chicago mayor and current Police Superintendent Brian Kelton (John C. McGinley).

If Kelton has his way, the Intelligence unit will be shut down, sending the members to different precincts around Chicago. Voight doesn’t want to lose his team, which he routinely refers to as the best one in the city at closing cases.

Ruzek is going to face added pressure to turn on Dawson and/or Voight in the episode, with his career on the line for covering up how the drug dealer really died. It’s going to certainly lead to some tense moments as the episode plays out.

There are already some Chicago P.D. spoilers online for readers who want to jump ahead of the episode. Without giving too much away about the episode, the cast won’t look the same for Season 7.

How this all plays out will certainly have ramifications for Voight and his team, as well as the political aspirations of Kelton. It’s an episode not to be missed.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on NBC.