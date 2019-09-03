Chicago P.D. Season 7 release date: When does show return to TV in fall 2019?

NBC has announced the Chicago P.D. Season 7 release date. The fall 2019 episodes will give viewers some answers about what happened at the end of Season 6 and where Antonio has gone.

Jon Seda, who starred as Antonio Dawson in 115 episodes of the show, won’t be returning for Season 7 of the show. The character is being written out, but Season 6 didn’t give an exact reason for why Antonio is leaving the team.

The final few moments of last season included several shocking scenes. It led to a lot of questions about the future of Sergeant Hank Voight. The new season will have to start with some answers, especially since he could be at the center of a new criminal investigation.

For viewers who forgot, Police Superintendent Brian Kelton (John C. McGinley) was about to win an election to become the new mayor of Chicago. This moment was right up until he was found dead in his home.

Voight was shown driving away from the general location. The suggestion is he had something to do with killing the man who had been a thorn in the side of the Intelligence team.

Chicago P.D. Season 7 release date: When does show return?

The Chicago P.D. return date is scheduled for Wednesday, September 25. NBC has the cast returning to its familiar time slot of 10/9c, which follows the new seasons of Chicago Med at 8/7c and Chicago Fire at 9/8c.

In other Chicago P.D. news, actor Paul Adelstein has joined the cast. Adelstein takes on the recurring role of Interim Superintendent Jason Crawford. Will he work well with Voight (Jason Beghe) or is this another situation where friction will exist between law enforcement officials?

There is a lot of ground to cover in the opening moments of Chicago P.D. Season 7, so make sure to tune in for the premiere. It could also begin setting up a significant crossover that NBC is already hinting at this fall.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on NBC.