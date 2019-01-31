Jesse Lee Soffer plays Halstead in the Chicago P.D. cast. Pic credit: NBC

Is Chicago P.D. new tonight? Nope. It’s a repeat night of episodes for all three Chicago shows on January 30.

The episode tonight is called “True or False” and it was the sixth episode of Season 6. This is the one where the wife of an alderman was beaten to death and Voight (Jason Beghe) finds himself under pressure to close the case.

While it’s an intriguing episode, the show gets a week off before returning with new episodes on NBC. This gives viewers a chance to watch (or re-watch) the episode from last week where Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) put his career at risk trying to track down a suspect.

On a scale of 1-10, how much do you think Voight is enjoying this lunch? #ChicagoPD pic.twitter.com/b1crFco9dT — Chicago P.D. (@NBCChicagoPD) January 28, 2019

Chicago P.D. return date: When does the show come back on NBC?

The Chicago P.D. return date is set for Wednesday, February 6. That’s when the next new episode of the show is going to air on NBC.

The February 6 episode is called “Night in Chicago” and it looks like an intriguing one. According to NBC, Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) goes undercover to bring down the longtime head of a criminal enterprise. He then becomes entangled in a situation that tests his allegiances as well as his conscience.

Voight’s team has been in a lot of trouble this season and dealing with possible corruption in the ranks above them only puts them at more risk as the season progresses.

It certainly looks like Season 6 is heading toward an exciting season finale. The first step to getting there is when Chicago P.D. returns on February 6 at 10/9c.

The episode also stars Chicago P.D. cast members Patrick Flueger (Ruzek), Jon Seda (Antonio), Marina Squerciati (Burgess), and Tracy Spiridakos (Hailey Upton).

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on NBC.