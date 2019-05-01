Chicago P.D. new episode delayed for NBC viewers, Season 6 finale scheduled

Fans of the Chicago shows on NBC may be wondering what happened to the trio of shows this week as Chicago P.D. is not airing tonight. Every now and then NBC has an event night that takes the place of the three Chicago shows and that’s exactly what is taking place. Viewers tuning in for a new episode of Chicago P.D. are going to be a bit disappointed.

The next Chicago P.D. new episode won’t take place on May 1. The entire Wednesday night schedule for NBC has been shaken up so that the network can showcase the three-hour Billboard Music Awards.

Some good news in the situation, though, is that the season finale has been scheduled and there is about to be a run of new episodes to close out Season 6.

Chicago P.D. TV schedule: When is Season 6 finale?

The next new episode of Chicago P.D. will air on Wednesday, May 8. The episode is called Sacrifice, and it looks to be a good one.

According to NBC, Sacrifice will have the team dealing with a violent crew that is hitting pharmaceutical delivery trucks and stealing drugs. There is a twist to their motivations, but viewers are going to have to tune in to find out that plot line.

Another storyline from the May 8 episode will revolve around the relationship of Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Ruzek (Patrick Flueger). Can their relationship make it through the Season 6 finale?

As for the Chicago P.D. season finale, it has been officially scheduled for Wednesday, May 22. This means that there are only three episodes left in Season 6 before the long summer break. Fans will want to tune in to make sure nothing gets missed.

There are some Chicago P.D. spoilers out about the final three episodes of the season. The look of the show is about to change again, so these are going to be very important episodes to watch. Could it also lead to a Chicago P.D. cliffhanger on the season finale?

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on NBC.