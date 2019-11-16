Chicago Med spoilers: Dr. Natalie Manning to learn some hard truths

Ready for some Chicago Med spoilers? The fall finale for Season 5 is going to reveal some key information about the cast, but it could also leave NBC viewers with a bit of a cliffhanger.

It has been a rough season for Dr. Natalie Manning (played by Torrey DeVitto). In the season premiere, she was trying to battle back from serious injuries she suffered in the Season 4 finale.

One of the side effects of her head injury has been the loss of memories from the day she was hurt. After seemingly having an epiphany in the hospital, it looked like she was going out to tell Will (Nick Gehlfuss) that she still loved him. Then, their car got hit in the parking lot before she could say anything.

So, instead, Natalie forgot what she had been feeling and experiencing and Philip Davis (Ian Harding) slipped an engagement ring on her finger while she was trying to recover. That fake engagement riled up Will, who was sure that Natalie was in love with him again. Now what?

Chicago Med spoilers for I Can’t Imagine the Future

On Wednesday night, during an all-new episode of the show, Natalie is going to start remembering what has happened. It sets up a scenario where Philip could be cast in even more negative light and it also opens the door for Will, again. Viewers will also see Philip during the episode.

Is Natalie even interested in being in a relationship right now? Especially after she figures out what Philip has done to her? That issue is going to be addressed during the episode titled I Can’t Imagine the Future.

NBC has also revealed other storylines that will be addressed during the fall finale. April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) is going to receive unfortunate news that makes her question being with Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee). Elsewhere, Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) each see that the future is about to become quite difficult.

So many emotions tonight, we don't even know where to begin. 😳 Thanks for watching with us! See you next Wednesday for the fall finale of #ChicagoMed. pic.twitter.com/rhxA0gsxSa — Chicago Med (@NBCChicagoMed) November 14, 2019

As this is the last episode before Chicago Med goes on its long winter hiatus, viewers want to make sure to tune in and see how the show wraps up the first half of Season 5.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.