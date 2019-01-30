Oliver Platt as Charles on Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: NBC

Chicago Med is on tonight, but it’s a repeat episode from earlier in the season. The episode is called “The Poison Inside Us” and deals with a deadly chemical spill that leads to a lockdown.

All of the Chicago-based shows have the week off, but it won’t be a long wait until the next new episodes air on NBC. That’s great news because it finally seemed like Manning (played by Torrey DeVitto) and Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) were getting back on the same page.

*all of us trying to make it through a Wednesday without #OneChicago* pic.twitter.com/95DrgsYwtX — Chicago Med (@NBCChicagoMed) January 30, 2019

Chicago Med return date: When does the show come back on?

The Chicago Med return date is set for Wednesday, February 6. The new episode is called “Ghost in the Attic” and will show that Halstead hasn’t quite dealt with all the trauma associated with performing surgery at gunpoint.

It seems like this could be a plot point that the writers return to several more times before finally putting it to bed.

According to NBC, Halstead’s gun that he promised Manning that he would get rid of is stolen. Manning grows suspicious and it could bring some new drama to the relationship.

Elsewhere, tensions are still high between Conner (Colin Donnell) and Bekker (Maggie Lockwood), while Hank (Carlos Rogelio Diaz) breaks down when he sees a patient from his past.

"When I was in that room, afraid I was gonna die, all I could think was I'd never see you again."



😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0p54gZIT0i — Chicago Med (@NBCChicagoMed) January 30, 2019

This has already been a very traumatic season for many of the characters from the show, made even more dramatic by a shooting outside the hospital and a helicopter crash in the last two weeks.

It creates a scenario where the writers are going to have to raise the stakes as the season premiere draws closer. It all begins with the Chicago Med return date, though, when the show returns on February 6.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.