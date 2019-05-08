Chicago Med preview: More Harm Than Good features Dr. Charles, Dr. Manning argument

The Chicago Med cast returns for a new episode of the NBC series titled More Harm Than Good. After a week off so that NBC could air the Billboard Music Awards, the three Chicago shows are back with fresh episodes.

During the last Chicago Med episode, the hospital had to deal with a hostage situation. A young girl came in ready to give birth and then allow a woman to adopt that baby. This was done without the knowledge of the father, who did not handle it well when he found out.

Elsewhere in that episode, Cornelius Rhodes (D.W. Moffett), the father of Dr. Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell), was seen suffering from a hole in his heart. While Connor was helping with the hostage situation, Dr. Ava Bakker (Norma Kuhling) performed surgery to save Cornelius.

Chicago Med preview: May 8 episode

Season 4, episode 20 of Chicago Med is called More Harm Than Good. As advertised by NBC, Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Dr. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) are going to disagree on how to handle a patient who they discover has been poisoning herself. This is something that was teased in the preview trailer shared above.

An additional storyline in the episode will have Dr. Rhodes leveling some serious accusations against Dr. Bekker. Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) will share some suspicions about Natalie’s new boyfriend and Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) will have to take care of Bernie.

Natalie will do just about anything to save a patient. pic.twitter.com/zWUhw5YVS8 — Chicago Med (@NBCChicagoMed) May 8, 2019

There are only three episodes left in Season 4 for the Chicago Med cast. NBC is already advertising the Chicago Med finale, which will take place on Wednesday, May 22. There is going to be a lot of build-up for that episode, with some casting spoilers already available online.

Great news from NBC states that the show renewed and Season 5 will begin in the fall.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.