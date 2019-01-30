Chicago Fire return date: When does show come back on?

Taylor Kinney as Severide in the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: NBC

There is no new episode of Chicago Fire tonight, but NBC has answered the question about when does the show come back on.

During the last episode of Chicago Fire, titled “Make This Right,” Casey (Jesse Spencer) investigated a motorcycle accident at the request of the victim’s son. It turned out that there were mysterious circumstances surround it.

Mouch (Christian Stolte) and Otis (Yuri Sardarov) were quarreling as well when Otis make fun of Mouch’s age and the argument escalated from there. Elsewhere, Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), Foster (Annie Ilonzeh), and Brett (Kara Killmer) bonded over trying to help fix the aid car.

What is Chicago Fire return date?

Chicago Fire comes back on Wednesday, February 6. The show is only out of circulation for a week, jumping right back into things the following Wednesday evening.

The February 6 episode is called “The Plunge” and the title makes sense. Cruz (Joe Minoso) is going to be in charge of getting the firehouse ready for the Polar Plunge. This has all the makings of a very funny storyline for the show.

Also in the new episode, NBC states that Herrmann (David Eigenberg) is going to have a hard time bouncing back after dealing with a tough call and Foster’s personal relationships begin to interfere with her job.

Things between Otis and Mouch got pretty heated! Do you think Mouch overreacted? Or was Otis out of line? #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/i3sDa8xBhi — Chicago Fire (@NBCChicagoFire) January 25, 2019

It’s good that the Chicago Fire return date is just around the corner, as the show had already taken a long hiatus after the fall finale. Getting back into the flow of things is always good to keep viewer ratings strong.

When the show returns on February 6, it will be Episode 14 of Season 7. It should also start laying out how the rest of the season will go on NBC.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on NBC.