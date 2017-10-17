Cheryl Burke makes Dance Moms debut and things don’t go smoothly

Cheryl Burke makes her debut on Dance Moms tonight — and it doesn’t go smoothly for the Dancing with the Stars professional.

The DWTS star was brought in as choreographer for the teenagers who earlier this season split from the ALDC to form The Irreplaceables after Abby Lee Miller returned to the show after time away while she prepared to go to prison.

Last week saw them perform a controversial routine which some claimed made them look like strippers despite them being just teenagers.

Cheryl joins as coach for them, while the ALDC juniors also find a new choreographer after Abby Lee Miller fails to return to the studio. She walked off at the end of last week’s episode in disgust at the routine performed by The Irreplaceables.

The Irreplaceables is made up of Camryn Bridges, Chloe Lukasiak, Kalani Hilliker, Kendall Vertes and Nia Frazier. Tonight Chloe’s mom Christi describes Cheryl’a arrival as signifying a “new dawn, new day, new life”.

But Cheryl immediately hits hurdles, as she finds it hard to deal with the mothers as well as the insecurities in the girls. She told People earlier this year how the girls said they had been “traumatized” by Abby.

Watch the clip below as Cheryl talks about the girls not being “focused”. At one point while speaking to the group she says: “I just need you to shut your mouth.” And talking about how the experience differs from her previous dancing ventures, she adds: “I make champions, but I never have to deal with moms.”

The issues means she finds it difficult to implement the teaching methods that she’s used to using. Meanwhile, the ALDC struggle to remain as a group and to bring Abby back.

Abby is currently serving 366 days in prison for financial crimes. We told last month how she is likely due to be released around May 19 next year.

Dance Moms airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.