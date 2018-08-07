Chelsea Roy on Bachelor in Paradise: This mom wants to find Mr. Right

Chelsea Roy, one of Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s ladies from his season of The Bachelor, won many hearts on the show because she is a single mother. Even though she had a son, Arie was open to giving her a shot.

If you don’t remember much about her, she’s a real estate executive assistant and she lives in South Portland, Maine. She thought that Arie could be the guy for her, as he had already pursued Emily Maynard on a previous season of The Bachelorette. She had a daughter, so a child wasn’t a hindrance.

But things didn’t work out and Chelsea Roy was sent home. This mother hasn’t found love yet and she’s excited about the prospects of finding someone special in Bachelor In Paradise. Given the success of previous couples in Mexico, who can blame her? Here’s what you need to know about Chelsea before tonight’s premiere.

Her son appears to be the most important person in her world. While Chelsea Roy doesn’t talk about him to the point where people know his name, his age, and his interests, it’s clear that he is her life. You will find plenty of photos of him on Instagram, including those that may help her online brand.

After appearing on The Bachelor, one can imagine Chelsea Roy has plenty of followers. She’s an Instagram personality, who will share products and ads that fit into her life. In other words, she’s an Instagram brand and celebrity. Don’t be surprised if a blog is coming soon.

If you are trying to impress Coy, simply go with a glass of wine and some good food. She appears to love a good meal, a good glass of wine, and some great conversations. To really impress her, find some of her favorite places in Portland.

What do you think about Chelsea Roy leaving her son at home to find love on Bachelor In Paradise?

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.