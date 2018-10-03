Chelsea Peretti is leaving Brooklyn Nine-Nine during Season 6

Chelsea Peretti has decided to leave Brooklyn Nine-Nine. That’s bad news for fans of the show, as her character, Gina Linetti, has been the source of many laughs over the years.

On Wednesday, Peretti took to Twitter to announce her news about the show. She spoke well of the cast and writers, hinting that it also might not be the end of her character.

“I won’t be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine Nine in Season 6. But that doesn’t mean I won’t ever be back, winky face emoji, heart emoji.”

Her hint could be good news, but it could also simply indicate that she will appear from time to time in guest appearances if the show gets picked up again.

Wasn’t Brooklyn Nine-Nine canceled?

FOX decided to cancel Brooklyn Nine-Nine after five seasons, which seemed to bring an end to the comedy. That’s where NBC jumped in, ordering up Season 6, with plans to begin airing those episodes soon. Originally, NBC had ordered only 13 episodes, but they added five more for the Season 6 installment.

Call the Nine-Nine, we’d like to report a stolen heart. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/82dHLjuAMJ — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) September 17, 2018

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine season premiere date hasn’t been announced yet, but it is assumed that it will take place in January. It is considered a mid-season show this year, allowing all 18 episodes to be rolled out with very few breaks in between. That should allow NBC to see if the program still has legs.

Chelsea Peretti is first major Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast departure

This is a show that has done remarkably well at keeping its cast together through the first 112 episodes. Andy Samberg (Jake Peralta), Andre Braugher (Captain Ray Holt), Stephanie Beatriz (Rosa Diaz), Terry Crews (Terry Jeffords), Melissa Fumero (Amy Santiago), and Joe Lo Truglio (Charles Boyle) have been along for the entire ride.

Nine + Nine = EIGHTEEN, y’all! We’re coming back with even more #Brooklyn99 on @nbc. See you soon! pic.twitter.com/7F3zKuAOHW — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) September 7, 2018

Chelsea Peretti hasn’t missed an episode yet, either, but that streak is going to come to an end. It’s possible that she filmed the first 13 episodes of Season 6 and won’t be back for the final five in 2019. She recently had a child and has been very busy with movie projects. That doesn’t leave a lot of time to dedicate to Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Stay tuned fans, because it won’t be long until NBC is releasing hints about the next season. There could be a trailer or preview in the near future as well. As for how the character of Gina Linetti will have this current story arc come to an end, there are a lot of ways it could happen.

Because Gina works in a police precinct and has a lot of off-the-wall hobbies, the writers could go in many different directions. If it’s true that she will return in guest appearances, at least fans know that the character isn’t going to get killed off.

New episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will air on NBC this fall.