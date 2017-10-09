Monsters and Critics
TV news - TV series - Movies - Top 10s

Chelsea Houska looks stunning at fairytale wedding reception: See the amazing photos

9th October 2017 by
Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer at their wedding reception

Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer celebrating their wedding reception at the weekend

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska finally celebrated her wedding reception at the weekend, a year after marrying husband Cole DeBoer — and here are the stunning photos.

The couple, who met at a gas station in 2014, tied the knot on October 1 last year but put their reception on hold so they could concentrate on giving son Watson, who was yet to be born, the best start to life.

They finally took time out to celebrate the event with friends and family on Saturday, with Chelsea looking stunning in a white lace gown which she recently picked out for the occasion.

The dress, with a plunging neck, was a different one to the one she wore on her wedding day as she was heavily pregnant at the time.

One photo, which Chelsea posted to her 4.8million fans on her Instagram page, showed her posing in the dress with a bouquet as she stood beside Cole, who was wearing a blue-and-white checked shirt, tie and braces for his pants.

Another, which appeared in an Instagram story that she put up, showed her and Cole smiling together in a selfie.

Jenelle and Cole at their wedding reception in a selfie

Jenelle and Cole in the selfie which she posted in an Instagram story

Other photos were posted on social media by friends and family. One showed Jenelle posing with one of her sisters, Angie Houska McDaniel.

Beautiful Bride! It has been a great weekend, back to Florida tomorrow.

A post shared by Angie Houska McDaniel (@angiehouska) on

In another, Angie was photographed holding Jenelle and Cole’s son Watson. She said: “We are ready to dance the night away, celebrating Chelsea and Cole ♥️.”

We are ready to dance the night away, celebrating Chelsea and Cole ♥️ #watsoncole

A post shared by Angie Houska McDaniel (@angiehouska) on

She also posted one taken at the end of the night, which showed her grinning as Chelsea kissed her on the cheek. She said: “End of the night picture! It was a good night!

End of the night picture! It was a good night! South Dakota, I have missed you!

A post shared by Angie Houska McDaniel (@angiehouska) on

Chelsea also posed for a photo with Taylor Halfbur, who like Chelsea has a child with her ex Adam Lind, making Cheslsea’s daughter Aubree the half-sister of Taylor’s daughter Paislee.

Another photo posted by Taylor showed the two sisters together:

Sisterly love ❤

A post shared by 🍃🌺Taylor F Leonard (@tfhalbur89) on

Here are some other family pics from the wedding, posted by Chelsea’s oldest sister Melissa Houska Schnell, and which also showed Chelsea and Cole’s son Watson.

Congratulations guys!

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages