Chelsea Houska looks stunning at fairytale wedding reception: See the amazing photos

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska finally celebrated her wedding reception at the weekend, a year after marrying husband Cole DeBoer — and here are the stunning photos.

The couple, who met at a gas station in 2014, tied the knot on October 1 last year but put their reception on hold so they could concentrate on giving son Watson, who was yet to be born, the best start to life.

They finally took time out to celebrate the event with friends and family on Saturday, with Chelsea looking stunning in a white lace gown which she recently picked out for the occasion.

The dress, with a plunging neck, was a different one to the one she wore on her wedding day as she was heavily pregnant at the time.

One photo, which Chelsea posted to her 4.8million fans on her Instagram page, showed her posing in the dress with a bouquet as she stood beside Cole, who was wearing a blue-and-white checked shirt, tie and braces for his pants.

Another, which appeared in an Instagram story that she put up, showed her and Cole smiling together in a selfie.

Other photos were posted on social media by friends and family. One showed Jenelle posing with one of her sisters, Angie Houska McDaniel.

In another, Angie was photographed holding Jenelle and Cole’s son Watson. She said: “We are ready to dance the night away, celebrating Chelsea and Cole ♥️.”

She also posted one taken at the end of the night, which showed her grinning as Chelsea kissed her on the cheek. She said: “End of the night picture! It was a good night!

Chelsea also posed for a photo with Taylor Halfbur, who like Chelsea has a child with her ex Adam Lind, making Cheslsea’s daughter Aubree the half-sister of Taylor’s daughter Paislee.

Another photo posted by Taylor showed the two sisters together:

Here are some other family pics from the wedding, posted by Chelsea’s oldest sister Melissa Houska Schnell, and which also showed Chelsea and Cole’s son Watson.

Congratulations guys!