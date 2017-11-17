Chelsea Handler, Carl Bernstein, Max Brooks topline Real Time with Bill Maher finale

Tonight’s Real Time with Bill Maher is the last of his 2017 shows — and includes Chelsea Handler, Carl Bernstein and Max Brooks as guests.

Environmentalist Bill McKibben is the top-of-show interview guest. In a telling American Magazine interview, McKibben implored conservative people to look to the Bible as evidence that climate change and human hands involved in the desecration of the earth are real and worthy of their concern.

Citing the Book of Job, he said: “That soliloquy that God delivers at the end of Job 38 and what follows is I think the longest speech that God gives anywhere in the Bible, Old Testament or New, and the first piece of nature writing in the western canon.

“It’s incredibly biologically accurate, sexy and crunchy. It’s a sarcastic speech that God gives, taunting Job: ‘If you’re so smart, can you tell me where I keep the wind and the snow? Can you whistle up a storm? Can you tell the waves where to break?” For Job, like for all people, all he could say was ‘No, you’re in charge. Can I sit down now?'”

“My realization was that for us now, that’s changed. We are large enough now to spit in God’s face — and we are. Now it’s us who have to decide how high the waves go, how many storms we are going to get and how strong they’re going to be.”

Comedian Handler is the mid-show interview guest. Announcing that her Netflix series was ending, Handler recently had a public brush up with Juanita Broaddrick who has accused former President Bill Clinton of rape.

On Twitter, Handler remarked:

Imagine being molested by an older man. Then that man denies ever doing it and then goes on and gets elected to United States senate. What kind of message does that send to young girls everywhere? And men to all the men who abuse women? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 12, 2017

Broaddrick immediately fired back:

Yeah, @chelseahandler I can imagine. I was raped by the Arkansas AG who then becomes Governor & President and NBC held my interview explaining the rape until after his impeachment hearing. But I’m sure you don’t want to go there. https://t.co/s9W8NZsaZ3 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 13, 2017

Handler later said:

I’m sorry I’m just seeing this, @atensnut. You are right and I apologize to you for not knowing your story. Democrats along with Republicans and the rest of the worlds’s political parties all need to do better and respect the firsthand accounts of victims. I believe you. https://t.co/VDIFmCvg7g — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 16, 2017

The roundtable guests are journalist Carl Bernstein, author Max Brooks, and author Rebecca Traister.

Bernstein said that if President Trump is found to have colluded with Russia to win the election, it is “worse than Watergate in many, many ways”.

Brooks is the author of the book Minecraft The Island. Meanwhile, Traister recently wrote a scathing op/ed about the fallout of Harvey Weinstein et al, saying: “This is not feminism as we’ve known it in its contemporary rebirth — packaged into think pieces or nonprofits or Eve Ensler plays or Beyoncé VMA performances. That stuff has its place and is necessary in its own way. This is different. This is ’70s-style, organic, mass, radical rage, exploding in unpredictable directions…”

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Fridays at 10pm live ET/tape-delayed PT with a replay at 11.30pm on HBO.