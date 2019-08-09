Chelsea DeBoer’s husband Cole just declared his love in the most permanent way

Chelsea DeBoer has always gushed about how perfect her husband is. When Chelsea met Cole DeBoer at a gas station, both of them knew that they were meant to be. Many Teen Mom 2 fans absolutely love Cole, as he’s protective of Aubree and treats her as his own daughter.

He has even considered adopting her, changing her last name to match his, and it’s clear that Chelsea has finally found her happy ending.

Cole wants to ensure that his family knows how dedicated he is to them, and he decided to make it permanent. This week, Cole decided to share a photo of his arm, where he revealed he got a tattoo depicting a very special moment in his life. He got his proposal tattooed on his arm, showing him down on one knee in the woods.

As Cole explained on Instagram, he got a masterpiece done of himself and his beautiful wife Chelsea when he proposed to her. The proposal wasn’t filmed for Teen Mom 2, so it’s a special moment that the two of them share together.

Since getting together, Chelsea and Cole have had two children together with their youngest daughter being just under 1 year old. Chelsea has revealed that they do plan on having more kids together, but they want to wait until their daughter Layne is closer to 2 years old before trying again.

Chelsea and Cole tend to stay out of the Teen Mom 2 drama as they’re focusing on their lives together and their children. The two just launched a diaper bag line with accessories through Itzy Ritzy, and last night, they held a launch event for some of the products. It sounds like it’s nothing but upwards for Chelsea and Cole DeBoer as they continue to build their family and empire.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.