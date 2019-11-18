Chelsea DeBoer would quit Teen Mom 2 if it became ‘unhealthy’ for her mental state: ‘We’re in such a good place now’

Chelsea DeBoer tends to keep a low profile on social media, especially since she’s sharing so much of her life with Teen Mom 2 fans.

Chelsea, out of all the Teen Mom stars, appears to have the least dramatic life. She doesn’t have multiple ex-boyfriends, she doesn’t get involved with petty social media drama, and she puts her kids first.

But DeBoer is breaking her silence about her role on Teen Mom 2. She recently did an interview for the Don’t Tell Mom podcast and she told the hosts, Brittany and Cullen, that she would definitely quit the show if she felt it was becoming too unhealthy.

This is something most of the moms on the show have said before, especially if they feel producers aren’t showing them in their best light.

“I feel like we would eventually get — I don’t feel it now — but I’ve been through ups and downs, where I’m like ‘Can I keep doing this? Is this healthy for my mental state?’ You go back and forth,” she explained about possibly leaving the show.

“We’re in such a good place now, we enjoy it. But if it ever got to a place where it was not healthy for us, [we would be done],” Chelsea explains, adding that her daughter Aubree could also influence her decision.

“If [Aubree] was like ‘I truly don’t want to do this’ we’d tell them she’s done. Our family and our marriage is number one,” she points out.

And it’s clear that Chelsea’s family is her top priority. Based on her recent social media posts, her children are often her focus.

If you ask Watson what his name is, he says “I Watson and I’m a good boy!” 🤣🤣 — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) November 16, 2019

And for obvious reasons, her family isn’t going anywhere. In fact, Chelsea adds that she and Cole would love to have another child.

So, if MTV wants to keep Chelsea and Cole on the show for years to come, it needs to be a positive and fun experience for the entire family.

