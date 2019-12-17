Chelsea DeBoer reveals she thought she was going to die in Teen Mom 2 preview

On tonight’s final reunion episode for Teen Mom 2, Chelsea DeBoer will open up about her anxiety. This season, fans saw how she struggled with anxiety and almost had a panic attack in one of the first episodes.

Now, alongside her husband Cole and Teen Mom OG couple Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell, Chelsea will discuss how she felt dealing with anxiety this season.

In the clip below, she reveals that she was afraid to be home alone with her three kids because she was convinced she was going to drop dead. She was worried about someone finding her dead on the floor with her kids there.

Dr. Drew confirms that going through a panic attack can feel like you’re about to have a heart attack or have a tumor or heart disease.

Chelsea reveals that she’s always been an anxious person but the pregnancies, the hormones, and the robbery at their house pushed her to her limits. DeBoer also discusses how she thought she was going to die during her first panic attack.

While she can laugh about it now, she admits that she didn’t want Cole to move on after she died – because she genuinely thought she was going to die that day.

On Teen Mom 2, Chelsea also struggled with anxiety during a drive to Minnesota and had to pull over to take a break.

Cole DeBoer adds that he would love to fix her trouble and help her through her panic attacks, but he admits that he can’t. It’s up to Chelsea to fix and he can only be a support system for her.

The clip ends with Chelsea, Tyler, and Catelynn discussing genetic testing and how they don’t want to pass these panic attacks and anxiety on to their children. To watch more of the conversation, tune in tonight on MTV.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.