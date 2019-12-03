Chelsea DeBoer reflects on confrontation with Adam’s mom on Teen Mom 2 but admits she’s proud

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea DeBoer stood up for herself on this season of the show, putting Adam Lind’s mother in her place after she challenged their visitation schedule and rules for Aubree.

While Chelsea has expressed frustration over Adam’s dedication to his daughter after he failed to show up to the visitation center to see Aubree, she has been flexible in letting his parents see her. DeBoer has also expressed a desire for Cole DeBoer to adopt Aubree but continuing to visit Adam’s parents.

Now, Chelsea is getting credit for not only standing up for herself, but also for Aubree. Chelsea has previously been scared of confrontation, but this season, she decided to face people who tried to take advantage of her, including Adam’s mom.

Still terrified of confrontation 🙋🏻‍♀️ but I was actually proud of myself after this haha felt nice to stick to my guns — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) November 26, 2019

On Twitter, she revealed that she was still terrified of confrontation, but she was proud of herself for standing up for herself and her family. And she admits that it felt good to stick to her guns and her own beliefs.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Chelsea had to stand up for herself during the call, telling Adam’s mother that she was stepping out of line during the call. During the call, Chelsea told Donna, “You’re not going to talk to me like that!”

Adam’s mom wanted to change the rules regarding their visitation, so Adam could stop by their house when Aubree was there. Chelsea didn’t like the idea of Adam being there, as he hadn’t made the effort to show up to the visitation center. Donna’s argument was that he couldn’t afford it because he didn’t have a job, so Chelsea suggested that he get one.

Chelsea DeBoer will probably give an update on the custody situation on the reunion special, but since she’s sticking to the schedule, it’s possible that nothing has changed.

