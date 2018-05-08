Cheerleader Alicia DeBolt was murdered by older man Adam Longoria – Web of Lies

Alicia DeBolt was a teenager with her whole life to look forward to until Adam Longoria took it from her, Web of Lies examines this brutal murder.

Aug. 21, 2010, in Great Bend, Kansas, and Alicia DeBolt was last seen alive leaving to go to a party just before midnight. When she failed to return the next day, her family reported her missing and law enforcement and locals started a huge search.

Three days later her body was found at nearby asphalt plant, it was badly charred after being set alight but police could see she had the remains of tape around her ankles and over her mouth.

The investigation focusses on 36-year-old local man Adam Longoria, who neighors and others had seen the teen spending time with. They found the pair had been exchanging hundreds of text messages, ever since they’d met at a party in July. Most damning was the fact that they showed Longoria had picked up DeBolt on the night she went missing.

Witnesses also testified that he asked them to lie about where he was on the night and DNA from DeBolt and his semen were found in his car. Gasoline traces were also found on Longoria’s shoes and CCTV captured him buying a small amount of gas on the same night.

He fled the town just after his house was searched and was caught driving a SUV he’d stolen.

Longoria was charged with murder, criminal sodomy, aggravated criminal sodomy and attempted rape. At his trial in April 2012 he was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

