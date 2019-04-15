Che Mack and Made Man on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta – Everything you need to know

Che Mack is back on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and this time around, things are a little different. She’s in a stable relationship with Atlanta rapper Made Man and since Joseline Hernandez isn’t around, things have been a lot more drama-free.

All about Che Mack on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Some may recall Che’s first appearances back on Season 1 of the VH1 series. She appeared in a total of five episodes between the first two seasons.

She is best remembered for beefing with Joseline Hernandez in Season 2 after her working relationship with Stevie J started to take a more personal turn.

The highlight of Che’s early LHHATL days happened when she crashed Joseline’s celebration and was trying to get both her and Stevie J’s attention.

Back then she had braces and clearly, they did her good because now Che has a megawatt smile and things are definitely looking up for her.

Remember this moment from Season 2 when Che Mack practically begged Joseline Hernandez to do a song with her? It resulted in a huge fight after Joseline told her, “B***h, you would die and be born again, die again and be born again before I would do a song with you.”

Oh, those were the days!

Che even made a Joseline Hernandez diss track called S.A.B. and if we typed out what the letters all stand for, we’d have to censor it all anyway. Feel free to take a listen but just know, this dance track is definitely NSFW.

In a BET Hip Hop Awards red carpet interview from 2013, Che Mack discussed rumors that Mona Scott-Young asked her to sleep with Stevie J for ratings.

While she did confirm it was not Mona who made the suggestion, she said that the suggestion was brought up to her by other Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta producers.

Those dramatic days are behind Che, who moved from Philadelphia to Atlanta to work the music scene and ultimately end up rapping, DJing and starring in Season 8 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

After all, she’s a mom now and is raising her baby girl Ginger with her boyfriend, Atlanta rapper Made Man.

Her first Season 8 scene was at Tokyo Vanity’s makeup launch party when Che was the DJ as she works to relaunch her career after taking a break to welcome her baby girl into the world.

Made Man appears on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Alongside Che Mack on Season 8 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, we’ve been introduced to her man, Made Man.

Made Man has been a part of the Atlanta rap scene for a few years now with his most popular song being a collab with Offset from Migos called Big Money.

With more than 800,000 views on YouTube, the Made Man/Offset song was a decent hit but he seems to have struggled a bit since then.

Hopefully, Made Man’s appearance on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta will help push the rapper’s career as we can already see him working hard in the studio to promote new music.

In fact, the biggest storyline for Che Mack and Made Man so far this season is their struggle to balance both of their careers while being the best parents they can be for their daughter, Ginger.

Let’s see if Che Mack and Made Man’s relationship stays smooth or if their Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta roles will lead to drama as they work to elevate their careers.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.