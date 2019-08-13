Charmed Season 2 release date: When does the show come back on TV in fall 2019?

Charmed debuted on the CW network last fall. The reboot wasn’t given a warm reception, but despite that, the network gave it an early renewal. Now, Season 2 of the show is just a few months away and viewers are anticipating big things.

Season 2 of Charmed will return to the CW network on October 11. It was moved from Sunday to Friday, which has caused some concern. Friday nights aren’t generally high-traffic nights for television, and the Sunday night slot was a higher profile position for the freshman show. Charmed will be coupled with Dynasty this time around, which might help draw in new viewers.

Along with the sisters returning for a second season, there will be some other familiar faces. Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Mel (Melonie Diaz), and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) will be on to new adventures, but they won’t be alone. Harry (Rupert Evans) will be along for the ride as well.

When Season 1 of Charmed ended, there were plenty of questions left. Macy decided to concede her powers after making a mess of things. She nearly killed her sister after taking on the Source, and then, it came to a point where Alastair (Craig Parker) had to be vanquished. She chose good over evil, but the battle may continue.

Maggie is still working through things with Parker (Nick Hargrove). He was present as his father was killed, but he is still battling his demon side. His human side wants to be with Maggie but he can’t chance doing something that could hurt her. Will he be back for Season 2, or will their love be long forgotten when Charmed returns in the fall?

With Season 2 there will be some changes for the Charmed series. New showrunners have been added and there will be characters introduced. One of the biggest ones being talked about is Alastair’s daughter looking to avenge her father’s death. Where was she during Season 1? There are some very big questions that will now need to be answered.

Tune in to find out what happens when the series returns this fall.

Charmed returns Friday, October 11 at 8/7c on the CW network.