Charmed renewed for Season 3: CW orders another full season

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Charmed has been renewed for a third season at the CW network. The reboot will be back next fall, which is exciting news for fans who are anxiously awaiting the remainder of Season 2.

Initially, the Charmed reboot garnered plenty of criticism. Some fans were unsure of how the network could do something different from the iconic show. The actresses who filmed it, Melonie Diaz (Mel), Sarah Jeffery (Maggie), and Madeleine Mantock (Macy), asked viewers to give the show a chance before snubbing it.

After a great freshman run, Charmed was renewed for a second season. That is currently airing and will be back from winter break next week. There are many storylines currently, and with another season confirmed, the possibilities are endless.

A lot is happening in the Charmed world currently. Macy will have to confront her feelings for Harry (Rupert Evans). Things have gotten uncomfortable, and with the realization that there is something between them, even if dark, that must be discussed and handled before things spiral out of control.

Maggie and Parker (Nick Hartgrove) have fallen apart, and now, Abigael (Poppy Drayton) is in charge of the underworld. This wasn’t supposed to go down this way as the Charmed mid-season finale was to see the couple get married. Unfortunately, things went awry and Abigael stepped up to take an opportunity she would never have again.

As the sisters try to navigate what their new normal is while living in hiding and dealing with the fallout of the would-be wedding, things are going to pick up. Love may not be in the cards for the girls as they have to save the world while many believe they are dead and gone.

Can the charmed ones defeat Abigael now that she is the overlord of the demon world? It may not be easy, but the power of three can overcome anything.

Charmed airs Friday nights at 8/7c on the CW network.