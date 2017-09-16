Charles Manson’s TV investigated by Zak Bagans on Ghost Adventures: Artifacts

A television owned by mass murderer and cult leader Charles Manson is investigated by Zak Bagans on the latest episode of Ghost Adventures: Artifacts.

Manson, 82, is currently serving life in prison after being found guilty in 1971 of first-degree murder as well as conspiracy to commit murder over the deaths of seven people, including actress Sharon Tate.

Manson’s television has long been an item of intrigue to paranormal investigators over claims it still has his dark energy running through it.

A later owner has previously told how unexplained things began happening to after he brought the television into his bedroom — including his mother dying.

But when Manson’s grandson reveals he plans to get baptized, will that lift the curse that hangs over his family?

The episode also sees Zak, who is set to launch his Haunted Museum in Las Vegas next month, examine a mirror which used to be owned by actor Bela Lugosi, who famously played Count Dracula in the 1931 film.

Ghost Adventures: Artifacts airs Saturdays at 9/8c on Travel Channel.