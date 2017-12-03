Charles Manson documentary features new audio of Manson that could unlock cold murder case

Manson Speaks: Inside the Mind of a Madman is a two-part documentary airing on History Channel that investigates some new evidence that could link Charles Manson and the Manson Family to an unsolved murder.

Cult leader and satanist Charles Manson died late last month of natural causes aged 83, but the fascination with his life and the actions of his followers has not dulled over the years. Manson quasi-cult killed at least seven people, including pregnant actress Sharon Tate.

His death has also led to new controversies with no less than three different people coming forward to claim his body and his personal effects. Some of his personal items have even shown up in Zak Bagans Haunted Museum in Las Vegas, though these were acquired before his death and include his false teeth and a pentagram necklace he created.

The researchers on this documentary have managed to get hold of some new audio recordings of Manson and they believe that these could lead to a breakthrough on a cold case murder, which might have been carried out by the Manson Family.

Part 1 of Manson Speaks: Inside the Mind of a Madman airs at 9:00 PM on History Channel.