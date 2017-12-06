Chaos on Little Women: Dallas reunion as Caylea Woodbury’s fiance D’Quan Cage storms out

The Little Women: Dallas reunion descends into chaos tonight as Caylea Woodbury’s fiance D’Quan Cage storms out.

Up-and-coming musician D’Quan — who has a double act with his mom — puts his foot down and walks off set after the two women in his life have a falling out.

Watch our exclusive clip below as his mom tells the other Little Women ladies how she doesn’t think there’s any point in D’Quan and Caylea getting married as she predicts it will inevitably end in divorce.

Out the back, D’Quan tells Caylea — who earlier has a disagreement with his mom: “Listen to me…as my woman, and that being my mother, regardless of what you feel right now…I understand you’re upset, but hold your tongue a little bit.”

Caylea hits back, saying of his mom: “You didn’t tell her to hold her tongue.” She adds: “If you don’t have my back then we’re going to have a problem.”

That’s enough for D’Quan to storm out of the building, saying: “I’m f****** out of here.”

Caylea chases after him, but he tells her: “F*** these cameras. Get these out of my face. I do not want to be followed. You think I want to come here and deal with this s*** right now? Why are you guys putting me through this? I don’t want to deal with this.

“You’re doing the same thing my mom’s doing and you’re saying it’s her fault…and you’re doing the same thing she’s doing. I don’t want to deal with that. I’m upset, I’m leaving.”

Caylea pleads with him to come back inside, but D’Quan is having none of it even when she tries to lead him back in by the hand and asks him if he loves her. He says: “I love you, but I’m not doing this any more.”

She says in a last ditch attempt: “I want to show everyone our relationship…how you’re the greatest thing.” But referring to the drama inside, he says: “I just can’t deal with that.” He then walks off, leaving Caylea no choice but to go back inside alone.

But does he come back? Watch the drama unfold in the clip below!

The Little Women: Dallas reunion airs tonight at 9/8c on Lifetime.