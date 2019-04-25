Chantel and Pedro are still dealing with family drama on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

The drama that Chantel and Pedro have endured during their time on 90 Day Fiance has many viewers wondering when (not if) they will get divorced.

However, the couple is still going strong despite constant tension in their families. Now, we’ll get to see even more of this often volatile couple when Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? begins.

In the latest 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? sneak peek, it’s clear that Chantel and Pedro are still struggling to get along and to bring their families together.

The clip starts out with Chantel admitting, “I never thought that Pedro and I would be in this predicament with our marriage.”

Then, the footage switches over to the explosive fight that went down between Pedro and The Family Chantel which played out on TLC back in July 2018. It was shocking, to say the least, and Pedro still isn’t over it.

Now, Pedro wants to continue his marriage to Chantel but he wants to move away from her family. In the sneak peek, he talks about a possible move to Savannah in an effort to put some distance between the 90 Day Fiance couple and The Family Chantel.

Chantel quickly compares Pedro’s proposed move to his own move to America. That seems to cause even more tension, based on the look on Pedro’s face.

After all, he moved to Georgia from the Dominican Republic, which is a considerable distance. The move he’s proposing will only put them a few hours away from Chantel’s family, making it relatively easy for her to visit with them but much harder for them to just pop up and ruin his peace.

Chantel accuses Pedro of just giving up but can we really blame him? Check out the latest 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? sneak peek below.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4 premieres on Sunday, April 28 at 8/7c on TLC.