Celebrity Big Brother spoilers: Who did Tamar nominate for eviction?

After last week’s talk of backdooring Ricky, Tamar will have the last laugh. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother may have just gotten interesting. For the last several days, Tom Green and Kato Kaelin have been calling all the shots. Now, it looks like their time may be up.

Tamar Braxton is the new Head of Household. She has been a loose cannon this entire game and now, it is her time to shine.

Who did Tamar nominate for eviction?

Despite her history with Kandi Burruss, Tamar decided not to nominate her for eviction. She could be leaving her out as a backdoor option for tomorrow’s live eviction, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. Instead, Tamar went for the big move and nominated Tom and Kato.

The duo who has been running the house is now sitting on the block. This makes for a precarious situation because if one of them happens to win the Power of Veto, they can only save themselves.

There will very little time for campaigning for their friend as everything is playing out live tomorrow night.

Who will be evicted on Celebrity Big Brother?

With the live eviction happening tomorrow night, it is a toss-up between Tom or Kato leaving. They both have shown they can win competitions, but only one can win the Power of Veto.

If the vote happened tonight, it would likely be Tom headed back home. He caused a lot of drama by wanting to backdoor Ricky Williams the last round and his entire alliance aside from Kato has turned on him.

Natalie Eva Marie won the Power of Veto and instead of going with the backdoor plan, she opted not to use it.

Now that everyone is on to Tom and Kato, they should be the next two out the door. In Celebrity Big Brother anything can happen so until the eviction happens tomorrow night, there is no way to tell which of the two will be shown the door.

Celebrity Big Brother airs Monday night at 9/8c on CBS.