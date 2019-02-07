Celebrity Big Brother spoilers: Which houseguest won the POV competition?

Will Tom change the nominations on Celebrity Big Brother? Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother is winding down. There is just one week left until the season finale. So much has happened since the houseguests entered the house and there is still so much to be done.

Tom Green is the fifth and current Head of Household. He needed this win to save himself and live to play another round of Celebrity Big Brother. At this point, he is the main target in the house, and following this round, he may be saying goodbye.

Power of Veto winner

The Power of Veto was played earlier today. Every Celebrity Big Brother houseguest played except Lolo Jones. With Natalie Eva Marie and Ricky Williams nominated, it was important that anyone but Tom win.

As it turns out, Tom did end up winning the Power of Veto competition. There is a lot riding on this eviction, but there are some rumblings that he may try and cut a deal with Natalie Eva Marie and Lolo. Will he save her and end up sending Ricky home?

Double eviction

Friday’s show is a double eviction. This leaves Tom in a very tough spot. If he doesn’t strike some sort of deal to keep himself safe, he will likely be leaving behind whoever was evicted during his Head of Household.

He is ineligible to play the second round on Friday night. Now that the Celebrity Big Brother houseguests have the double eviction figured out, it is crunch time.

Celebrity Big Brother airs Thursday night at 9/8c on CBS.