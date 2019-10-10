Ceaser Emanuel arrest: Black Ink Crew boss denies carrying fake ID, explains real reason for his arrest

Back in August, Ceaser Emanuel was pulled over and arrested after reportedly failing to stop at a red light. News of the Black Ink Crew boss’ arrest was everywhere, and now, Ceaser is finally getting a chance to tell his side of the story.

After 21 hours in jail, Ceaser was released and made it back to Black Ink to face his staff and to explain himself. With several business meetings coming up with Puma as they try to set up another shop in Bed Stuy, Puma and Ceaser are worried about the arrest, as it made quite a few headlines and could mess up their plans.

But even more alarming is Ceaser’s claim that he didn’t try to pass off a fake ID. Instead, he claims that he didn’t have his driver’s license on him during the police stop. Instead of citing him for not having identification, Ceaser claims that the police searched his car and found his brother’s temporary ID.

Ceaser even questioned why he, a 40-year-old man, would also carry a fake ID, let alone one that set him as eight years older than he is.

Not only that, but Ceaser said the reason for his arrest didn’t have to do with the ID situation. His lack of a physical license certainly contributed after police ran his real name through their system and found some seriously old traffic tickets.

Ceaser claimed that he had arrest warrants resulting from traffic violations that were a decade old!

It’s not clear how that was even possible considering that Ceaser is on TV every week, and he often travels across the U.S. and internationally.

Ceaser got lucky when the judge let him off with just a fine. But when it comes to the Brooklyn city council, he and Puma may face problems if they heard about what went down.

Black Ink Crew airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on VH1.