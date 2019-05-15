CBS stands behind its decision to renew Bull

When CBS issued their list of TV shows returning in the fall, one stood out above the rest: Bull.

Always a ratings juggernaut, the show and the network came under fire when the show’s star, Michael Weatherly, was accused of sexual harassment by his now former costar, Eliza Dushku, last year.

Last December, Dushku wrote her side of the story about what it was like working with Weatherly including “his constant name-calling, playing provocative songs (like ‘Barracuda’) on his iPhone when I approached my set marks, and his remark about having a threesome.” She said that the actor’s antics went way beyond jokes.

With all of the negative press about Weatherly and a drop in ratings, many people were surprised to learn that the show had been renewed.

I see where CBS quietly renewed Bull. A show whose lead is surrounded by scandal gets renewed, yet a show that has NO outside drama, NO scandal surrounding it-heck, they considered CRAP a swear word lol-gets cancelled. #SaveScorpion — Sharon #SaveScorpion (@sharsyn) May 12, 2019

RT HuffPostWomen: CBS drama “Bull” has been renewed for another season even though its star, Michael Weatherly, has been accused of sexual harassment while on set. pic.twitter.com/QehbACSMrn #girlpower — GROW Girlathon (@GrowGirlathon) May 10, 2019

Entertainment Weekly reported today that CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl defended his decision to not only keep the show, but keep Weatherly as well.

“When it came time to make a decision, we looked at it through a fresh lens, with new eyes, because a lot of us were learning about it for a first time. We reassessed what happened.

“First and foremost, Michael made a mistake in his comments, he owned that mistake, he apologized at the time. He was remorseful and he apologized again when it came out. He indicated he was willing to take any kind of coaching, whatever training deemed necessary to create a positive environment.”

That isn’t to say that Weatherly, or anyone else who works on the show, isn’t being watched. Kahl has said that in order to protect future victims, complaints can be made through an anonymous phone line or email address.

Bull joins a long list of returning shows on CBS including Seal Team, S.W.A.T., Madam Secretary, Hawaii Five-O, Macgyver, 60 Minutes, 48 Hours, Young Sheldon, Mom, Criminal Minds, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Blue Bloods, FBI, God Friended Me, The Neighborhood and Magnum P.I.