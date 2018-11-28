Catfish: The TV Show’s Mike and Joey: Will Mike find his future sugar daddy?

Catfish: The TV Show is back tonight with a brand new episode. Since this is the first time that Max Joseph isn’t Nev Schulman’s co-host, he had to recruit some famous faces to help him out. During tonight’s story of Mike and Joey, Jane Carrey will be assisting Nev and helping him unravel this mystery.

The official Twitter account for Catfish: The TV Show has released a few clips for tonight and it’s clear that Mike wants one thing from Joey — to be his sugar baby.

While talking to Nev and Jane, he opens up about how he eats sushi, tans, and hangs out at the beach all day long. He also hints that he really wants someone who can take care of him.

Nev and Jane wonder if Joey is who he says he is, and if he’s able to keep up with Mike’s demanding lifestyle, given he’s a mechanic.

.@NevSchulman and @JaneCarrey23 are on the search for Mike's mysterious love interest, but could Mike's curiosity put an end to being a sugar baby? 😱 | #Catfish returns TOMORROW at 9/8c on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/d4rIXOGw5L — Catfish (@CatfishMTV) November 27, 2018

In another clip revealed by MTV, Nev goes up to a house to meet Joey. But it doesn’t appear that someone is home at first. In previous clips, the producers will usually share a glimpse of the person they are meeting, but that doesn’t happen here.

It’s possible that Mike won’t get to meet Joey and that he’s lying about his whereabouts in order to avoid the Catfish cameras.

Mike has high hopes of being the best sugar baby he can be, but will Joey turn out to be the man of his dreams or a nightmare? 😱#Catfish premieres this Wednesday at 9/8c, on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/BtGgDBl5X1 — Catfish (@CatfishMTV) November 27, 2018

Early on in the episode, Nev questioned Mike about whether Joey could be someone who he knows, someone in the area, who may be trying to trick him. Mike shuts down the suggestion rather fast, revealing that he doesn’t think that this is the case.

Only time will tell whether Mike will find his prince charming in Joey and if he will finally get that sugar daddy he’s always wanted.

Catfish: The TV Show airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on MTV.