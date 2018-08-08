Catfish: The TV Show tells the story of Nae and internet-famous Brandon

Catfish: The TV Show is back tonight with a brand new episode and it sounds like this one could be one you will remember for a while. As it turns out, Nae – a young woman – has fallen in love with a man named Brandon and she wants to meet him.

Brandon claims to be internet famous and she believed him after she verified his birthday on a website with famous celebrity birthdays. But there’s something fishy about the case.

Not only does Brandon live just hours away from Nae, but he also doesn’t want to FaceTime with her. When Nae asked him to FaceTime with her, he said “okay,” but then disappeared for hours.

Nev Schulman reveals that he doesn’t understand why someone would do that. Once the investigation starts, it’s clear that Brandon is lying about something.

While he claims to be internet famous, he has only shared 2 photos on an Instagram profile that has thousands of followers.

Nae has found herself in a twisted situation with an alleged online "celebrity". Will @NevSchulman and @maxjoseph confirm his truth, or reveal he's only famous for #Catfish-ing? pic.twitter.com/lmCgZh2pUP — Catfish (@CatfishMTV) August 6, 2018

There are a ton of red flags based on the preview above, but it’s clear that Nae will meet the person she’s talking to. In the preview below, the person actually comes to Nae’s rental house in Los Angeles but it sounds like she’s surprised to learn who is behind the profile.

It's another cat and mouse situation, and things are getting creepier than expected! Don't miss an all new #Catfish TOMORROW, at 9/8c on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/GdFnQMDyHZ — Catfish (@CatfishMTV) August 7, 2018

Nae did try to do her research before contacting Catfish: The TV Show to help her out. As she tells Nev Schulman and Max Joseph, she did try to search for him when he said that he was internet famous.

Since they don’t talk via Instagram but rather text one another, it’s possible that she isn’t keeping up with him online. In other words, he could easily be hiding something else from her.

What do you think about this episode of Catfish: The TV Show? Do you think Nae has been talking to the real Brandon or someone claiming to be him?

Catfish: The TV Show airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on MTV.