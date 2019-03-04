Catfish: The TV Show Season 8: MTV show searches for new stories

Nev Schulman recently posted an Instagram video with Slick Woods, one of his guest co-hosts from last season of Catfish: The TV Show. They were asking people to submit their stories to the show.

Many fans questioned whether the show could continue without Max Joseph after he exited last August following seven seasons. It sounds like the concept of lying online for deceptive purposes is a popular one that can survive without one of the hosts.

Since Max exited the show, Nev Schulman has filmed Catfish: The TV Show with various guest celebrities, including Tallulah Willis, Slick Woods, and Rashad Jennings.

While MTV hasn’t announced a new season of the show just yet, Nev’s wife Laura hinted on her Instagram that he has been out of town working. On an Instagram Live video, she talked about what it was like taking care of two children on her own while he was on the road.

On Instagram, Laura also posted a photo and claimed she had missed someone, sharing a silhouette many believe represented Nev.

Nev’s son Beau was born in January, so it wouldn’t be far-fetched to think that he’s on the road again, filming a new season of Catfish: The TV Show.

When his daughter Cleo was born, he took paternity leave so he could spend more time with his newborn daughter and wife.

As for Nev’s possible new co-host, MTV has not revealed anything yet. There is a chance that he will continue to rotate between different co-hosts throughout the season.

MTV hasn’t revealed a potential premiere date either, but given the previous season premiere dates, we should expect to hear something about the new season no later than May.

MTV’s Catfish: The TV Show appears to be moving forward with Nev Schulman.