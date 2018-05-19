‘Catfish’: MTV halts production amid Nev Schulman sexual assault allegation

Fans of MTV’s popular TV show Catfish will be devastated to hear that production for the reality-driven hit has been halted in the midst of sexual assault allegations being made against its host, Nev Schulman.

Last week, a video from a former participant on the show surfaced on YouTube where it’s vividly discussed how Nev allegedly made it known he was attracted to the accuser and propositioned her for sex.

Within hours, the video had been shared to platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, and it wasn’t long before MTV was forced to look into what is alleged to have transpired during brief production breaks.

From what’s been gathered, the network has refused to continue shooting scenes until they have fully investigated the matter, despite Nev having already stepped forward to say that there’s absolutely no truth to the allegations that have been held against him.

In a statement via his own social media, Nev Schulman explains that he’s certain that the truth will come forward in the end, and that he will be proved innocent of allegedly having sexually assaulted a participant on the show.

Directly writing a message to his fans, Schulman explains that “the behavior described in this video did not happen. I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth.”

MTV said in a statement: “We take these allegations very seriously. We’re working with Critical Content, our third-party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation and we’ve put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed.”

Should Nev be found not guilty of any wrongdoing while shooting scenes for Catfish, the show is reportedly poised to head back into production by next month.