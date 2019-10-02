Catelynn Baltierra divorcing? Teen Mom OG star sending confusing signals

Catelynn Lowell seems to be sending mixed signals these days. The Teen Mom OG star posted a photo of herself with Tyler on her Instagram page with the caption, “officially divorcing” and adding the hashtag, #Sadbuttrue.

Of course, fans are to believe that it is Catelynn and Tyler that are divorcing, but the entire thing ended up being a false story. By clicking the link, fans are told that it is Mackenzie McKee and her husband Josh that are splitting because of the lack of trust they have in their marriage.

However, it’s possible that Catelynn and Tyler could have divorced, as the two went through a separation last year.

For a month, Tyler moved out of their shared home because he wanted to focus on himself. They called it a trial separation and since Catelynn was pregnant with their daughter, the timing wasn’t great. But the two realized that they wanted to be together.

Of course, this was all captured for the previous season of Teen Mom OG, and since it was filmed months ago, their relationship could have taken a turn for the worse or even become better. However, one thing is for sure – right now, Catelynn and Tyler are not divorcing.

Instead, Mackenzie McKee announced her decision to leave her husband, Josh, behind this summer. The news came as her time on Teen Mom OG was playing out on MTV.

She revealed that there had been speculations of cheating and she simply didn’t feel that they were a good match anymore. She wanted more from him than he could give and she announced her decision to end her marriage on Twitter. No word on whether the two could potentially reconcile or if she’s open to a trial separation first.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.