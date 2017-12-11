Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra launch clothing line Tierra Reign but there is a snag on Teen Mom OG

This week on Teen Mom OG, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are all set to launch their kids clothing line Tierra Reign but there are some teething problems.

When you setup an online store it can be quite hard to know just how powerful to make the hardware that you are using to run the website. If you go overboard and the website is not that busy then you’ll be wasting lots of money, but if you underestimate then people will not be able to visit if the website crashes or just get frustrated if it takes too long to load.

The latter appears to be exactly what has happened to Tierra Reign and their servers are reporting that a connection to the database cannot be established, Catelynn and Tyler seem fairly calm about it but she does remind him they have people waiting to get online and shop.

Also on this week’s episode, Ryan might be forced to take a drug test before Maci will let him see Bentley and Farrah has to head out of the country for work, meaning she has to leave Sophia with Michael.

Sneak Peek: Tierra Reign Rush The launch of Tierra Reign isn't going as smoothly as Catelynn and Tyler had hoped for…😐 Catch all the action TOMORROW at 9/8c on MTV! Posted by Teen Mom on Sunday, December 10, 2017

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.