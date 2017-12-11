Monsters and Critics
Cast of MTV Floribama Shore in massive bar fight as cameras roll

11th December 2017
Candace and the brawl on MTV Floribama Shore

MTV Floribama Shore star Candace and, inset, the huge brawl breaking out on camera

The cast of reality show MTV Floribama Shore were embroiled in a massive bar fight which was captured on camera, set to be broadcast on this week’s episode.

The ruckus kicked off after one of the eight housemates featured on the series, Candace, took issue with something a man in the bar said about her co-star Gus.

In the clip below she walks away after knocking the man’s cap off his head, before returning to her seat where fellow housemate Kortni also starts shouting abuse at the other patron and his friends.

Candace says in an interview with producers: “This guy definitely messed with the wrong house.” She then stands up and confronts the man again before an all-out melee breaks out with Candace being pushed away as co-star Kirk launches himself at the man.

Watch the drama unfold in the clip below…

MTV Floribama Shore airs Mondays at 10/9c on MTV.

