Monsters and Critics

Carrie Underwood’s ‘new’ face is just as gorgeous as before

Carrie Underwood at the ACM Awards
Carrie Underwood performing with her “new” face at the ACM Awards and, inset, a photo she posted in the lead-up. Credit: @carrieunderwood/Instagram/ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood blew away the audience with her performance at the ACM Awards last night — her first performance after badly injuring her face.

But the verdict from those watching was that she looks JUST as amazing as before.

The 35-year-old country singer had to have more than 40 stitches in her face following a serious accident when she fell down in November last year.

She had previously revealed that she did not look quite “the same” after the injury. But fans were unable to notice anything different about her look as she appeared at the ACM Awards, where she performed a sensational rendition of “Cry Pretty”, receiving a standing ovation.

Carrie lost out to Miranda Lambert in the battle for the Female Vocalist of the Year Award, but she and Keith Urban walked away with Vocal Event of the Year for “The Fighter”.

Carrie posted a picture of herself on Instagram ahead of the awards ceremony:

But fans were left scratching their heads while trying to see the change in her appearance during her time on screen. The verdict? She looks exactly the same and just as gorgeous as she did previously.

Carrie’s sensational singing talents didn’t go unnoticed either, with her performance being branded “flawless” and “beyond impressive”.

And some fans were not happy that Miranda Lambert walked away with Best Vocalist rather than Carrie.

The awards ceremony saw Jason Aldean walk away with Entertainer of the Year and Chris Stapleton with Male Vocalist of the Year. Brothers Osborne won Vocal Duo of the Year and Old Dominion won Vocal Group of the Year.

New Female Vocalist went to Lauren Alaina, and New Male went to Brett Young, while New Vocal Duo or Group went to Midland.


Chris Stapleton also won Album of the Year for From A Room Vol.1, while Sam Hunt won Single Record of the Year with Body Like a Black Road and Miranda Lambert won Song of the Year for Tin Man.

It Ain’t My Fault by Brothers Osmond won Video of the Year, and Rhett Akins won Songwriter of the Year.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You May Also Like
Menu