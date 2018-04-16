Carrie Underwood’s ‘new’ face is just as gorgeous as before

Carrie Underwood blew away the audience with her performance at the ACM Awards last night — her first performance after badly injuring her face.

But the verdict from those watching was that she looks JUST as amazing as before.

The 35-year-old country singer had to have more than 40 stitches in her face following a serious accident when she fell down in November last year.

She had previously revealed that she did not look quite “the same” after the injury. But fans were unable to notice anything different about her look as she appeared at the ACM Awards, where she performed a sensational rendition of “Cry Pretty”, receiving a standing ovation.

Carrie lost out to Miranda Lambert in the battle for the Female Vocalist of the Year Award, but she and Keith Urban walked away with Vocal Event of the Year for “The Fighter”.

Carrie posted a picture of herself on Instagram ahead of the awards ceremony:

But fans were left scratching their heads while trying to see the change in her appearance during her time on screen. The verdict? She looks exactly the same and just as gorgeous as she did previously.

Looking at Carrie Underwood's face trying to find a scratch. #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/KQeM33APLC — Brandi Elizabeth (@becaponi) April 16, 2018

Carrie Underwood for the last 6 months: y’all, my face looks so different! Everyone at the #ACMAwards: pic.twitter.com/WwBw2f8jRw — Kristen (@kristen_gilma) April 16, 2018

The weirdest thing about Carrie Underwood's new face is how much it looks like Carrie Underwood's old face. — not that great (@notthatgreatpod) April 16, 2018

Carrie’s sensational singing talents didn’t go unnoticed either, with her performance being branded “flawless” and “beyond impressive”.

Carrie Underwood singing live is beyond beyond beyond impressive. #ACMAwards — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 16, 2018

Carrie Underwood really just came out on stage, gave the best performance of the night by miles, sounded better than on the official recording, got a standing ovation, and the longest applause I’ve ever heard, then won Musical Event of the Year. WHEW. — K•O•B (@heykelan) April 16, 2018

And some fans were not happy that Miranda Lambert walked away with Best Vocalist rather than Carrie.

I’m disgusted by this. If someone honestly thinks that Miranda Lambert is a better vocalist than Carrie underwood … idk what to tell you. Carrie can sing circles around Miranda 🤷🏼‍♀️ — liv • luke bryan (@LuKeBrYaN_TLB1) April 16, 2018

Well I caused an uproar last year with this tweet, so might as well do it again: I just do not understand how Miranda Lambert beats Carrie Underwood year after year. #ACMAwards — Molly Chisamore (@MollyChisamore) April 16, 2018

I challenge anyone to listen to @carrieunderwood's performance at the #ACMawards and tell me she's not the best vocalist – regardless of genre – in the world. Seriously. — Doug Russell (@DougRussell) April 16, 2018

The awards ceremony saw Jason Aldean walk away with Entertainer of the Year and Chris Stapleton with Male Vocalist of the Year. Brothers Osborne won Vocal Duo of the Year and Old Dominion won Vocal Group of the Year.

New Female Vocalist went to Lauren Alaina, and New Male went to Brett Young, while New Vocal Duo or Group went to Midland.

Chris Stapleton also won Album of the Year for From A Room Vol.1, while Sam Hunt won Single Record of the Year with Body Like a Black Road and Miranda Lambert won Song of the Year for Tin Man.

It Ain’t My Fault by Brothers Osmond won Video of the Year, and Rhett Akins won Songwriter of the Year.