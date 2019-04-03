Caroline Manzo calls new RHONJ offer an insult: Won’t be returning to Bravo

Caroline Manzo won’t be returning to The Real Housewives of New Jersey next season — that is unless they change their recent offer to the former Bravo star.

Caroline opened up about the offer from Bravo, revealing that they had offered her the role of a friend of the wives and a part-time housewife, something Caroline found insulting.

In a clip shared on her Instagram page, Caroline told her son Albie that she found the offer insulting, considering she played such a big puzzle piece in making the show a success.

She opened up about this on Albie and Chris’ podcast, Dear Albie.

“They wanted me back to see how I blend with the women — that’s an insult,” she told her sons about the negotiations, which were not done by Andy Cohen. “I helped build that show. I wasn’t the cause of that success, I was part of that puzzle. A very, very important puzzle. Point is, you don’t insult me like that. You don’t insult me like that by saying, ‘Let’s see how you do.’ You know how I’m going to do. You know how I’m going to blend, and you know what I’m going to bring.”

Caroline was one of the original wives who helped create the success that the show is now. She believes that her five years on the show should prove to the producers of The Real Housewives of New Jersey that she can carry her own on the show.

She talked about how the producers wanted to see how she blends with the current cast members, to which she replied that she doesn’t blend.

Caroline Manzo explained that she’s not thirsty and she isn’t going to settle for a paycheck that’s below her worth.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns later this year on Bravo.