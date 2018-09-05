Caroline Lowe on Model Squad: Heath Hutchins’ girlfriend loves pasta, wine, and Disney

Caroline Lowe is one of the main stars on the new show, Model Squad, that just aired on E! last night. The second episode airs tonight on E! and during the episode, Caroline Lowe will start to realize how hard it is to balance her personal life with boyfriend Heath Hutchins and her modeling career.

Caroline has previously revealed that she’s thrilled about the show, Model Squad, as previous shows about the modeling world have been competitive. Here, Lowe is hoping to show people what it is really like to be a working model.

As for Caroline, she lives in New York City with her boyfriend, Heath. The two often hang out together, whether it means traveling together or working out.

But Caroline doesn’t exactly follow the modeling stereotype when it comes to eating lettuce and drinking water. On Instagram, Caroline Lowe isn’t afraid of showing fans her love for food, specifically pasta, and wine.

In addition, Lowe appears to be a Disney fan. While in Orlando recently, she decided to pose for a picture in front of a giant Mickey Mouse mural. Is Disney World the most magical place on earth for Lowe?

Since Lowe has dated Heath for a long time, her Instagram profile is also packed with photos of them together. She has revealed that she hopes Heath will propose to her in a few years when both of their careers are going strong.

Caroline has also revealed that she hopes this E! show will show people what it is like to be a real-life model, working to score the contracts in a very competitive market.

Model Squad airs on Wednesday, September 5 at 8/7c on E!