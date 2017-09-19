Captain Lee and Jax Taylor appear on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

It’s a Below Deck and Vanderpump Rules fan’s dream on Watch What Happens Live tonight — with Captain Lee Robach and Jax Taylor both appearing.

Captain Lee’s appearance comes as he struggles with a massively inexperienced crew on this season of Below Deck.

Trailers for the season show that in an episode later down the line something so bad happens that it’s feared one of the people on the boat may lose their hand.

This week’s episode sees him having to deal with one deckhand, Chris Brown, falling asleep while he’s supposed to be on the job following a night out.

Meanwhile, Jax Taylor’s appearance will come after the latest episode of his Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky spin-off with Brittany Murphy.

It sees her taking Jax to task for his shenanigans while drunk the night before, and sees her dad Don admit that he’s not fully behind his daughter’s choice of man.

When the series went to air it had been rumored the pair had split up following filming of the show, but they shut down the rumors at the end of last month saying they were still together.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday to Thursday at 11/10c on Bravo.