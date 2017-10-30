Can the celebs survive The Scare Witch Project on Scared Famous?

Scared Famous continues to terrorize its reality show contestants with a devilish demonic challenge and dials up the scare factor with those creepy ghostly twins again.

The Scream Team Challenge this week is The Scare Witch Project and it’s worth another $10,000 towards their favorite charity. Redman tells them this game is all about mirroring and awareness.

He asks them all to step inside a circle laid out in stones, with a pentagram and various witchcraft items strewn across it. They have to go into the creepy zone and try to remember as much as they can about the items in it.

However, Drita is not too keen and is worried it might jinx her and Tiffany is likewise feeling the chills. She sees all the candles, potions and really weird random sh*t, bringing her to the conclusion that the whole thing is going to be waaay spookier than she expected.

So it proves when a dead body lying in the circle suddenly get up and starts running about! The celebs make a run for it and we can’t tell if the men are screaming louder than the women!

Don is not so worried about the spirits as by the lack of time, as he really want to win the cash for his charity.

