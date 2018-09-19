Camille Grammer makes controversial statement on Twitter about Brett Kavanaugh accuser

Camille Grammer is no longer a full-time housewife on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but many feel that she should be. In fact, Grammer is one of the more outspoken housewives in the franchise and she doesn’t hold back when there’s something she disagrees with.

On the previous season of the show, Camille got into a heated argument with Dorit Kemsley because she spoke out about how she didn’t like Dorit’s drunken behavior. But now, it sounds like Grammer may be the one who is facing the heat and harsh comments from people.

This week, Camille Grammer made a comment about the Brett Kavanaugh case, questioning why it took a woman 30 years to come forward about something that happened in high school. After reading a tweet where it was questioned whether the woman was indeed a victim or an opportunist, Grammer added that she thought everything was suspicious.

You speak up the moment something happens and report it. Not wait 30 plus years. Why now?? — Camille Grammer (@TheRealCamilleG) September 16, 2018

While some people thought that Camille’s tweet and stance was out of line, she revealed that she was just wondering why someone would wait for years to report something.

That is true — Camille Grammer (@TheRealCamilleG) September 17, 2018

When someone wrote that one of the reasons why the woman hasn’t said anything was that society has a tendency to make women feel ashamed of what happened rather than feeling supported. Camille Grammer admitted that this was true.

Back in 2013, Grammer was the victim of domestic abuse. She quickly filed a police report and she later received a $121,000 legal victory over her abuser.

Perhaps Camille doesn’t understand why some women don’t speak out when she immediately filed a police report. Hopefully, some of the insights on Twitter will help her understand why some women simply feel scared to speak out.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is returning later this year on Bravo, but no premiere time has been released.