Cam from The Bachelorette Instagram: Chicken nugget gate wins him attention

20th May 2019 11:05 PM ET
Cam nuggets
Cam is desperate for Hannah’s attention. Pic credit: ABC

Cam appears to be living in his own world on The Bachelorette. Cam, who follows his ABCs — Always Be Cam — is desperate to be with Hannah B at all time.

This included crashing a group date and stealing time away from Kevin during the final cocktail party during Episode 2.

While the guys appeared a bit frazzled by his determination, Cam didn’t seem to care. He said he will do whatever it takes to be in front of her. Now, fans want to know if Cam is truly the same kind of guy on Instagram, determined and obsessed with Hannah.

Well, we appear to have found him. Cam’s Instagram appears to be @camronayala. He’s currently clocking in at 11.6K followers. His bio lists him as being in Austin, Texas and has The Bachelorette mentioned.

On his Instagram, he posts a few pictures once in a while but he isn’t a very active poster. In fact, just a few rows down and you’ll find a lengthy post that he shared in late 2018 about his health.

Here, he revealed he had been diagnosed with Lymphedema.

Okay, long post here. This is something that I have never been public about because I never wanted sympathy or for people to feel sorry for me. In 2002 I was officially diagnosed with #lymphedema a non-curable condition that is often misdiagnosed and completely understudied by medical professionals across the 🌎 I was told by dozens of doctors and “Specialists” that I would never be able to play competitive sports, and that I would have to manage this condition for the rest of my life. Receiving that news as a 12 year old boy was devastating because all I wanted to do was play 🏀 ⚾️ and 🏈 with my friends. After visiting over 20 clinics, I was finally given some treatment options. Through manual lymphatic drainage massage, leg pumps, and custom compression garments, I was given a second chance to live a “normal” life again. This didn’t come with countless nights of excruciating pain, swelling, and mental agony. Through the support of my family, friends, and music, I stopped focusing on my misfortunes and started prioritizing the blessings that I often took for granted. Fast forward to 2014, I experienced my first “episode” of infection in my right knee. The past 4 years brought me to the top medical hospitals in Houston, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. After enduring 13 surgical procedures, the only consensus that the doctors came to was….amputation. The thought of losing my leg gave me crippling fear and anxiety. How would I ever be able to dance with my future wife, play sports with my future kids, and maintain a healthy lifestyle? As fate would have it, the experts at Boston Children’s Hospital performed a diagnostic procedure that saved my leg from being amputated in Dec. 2016. What I learned from my experience is that you HAVE TO 1) stay vigilant in your journey for treatment and answers. 2) Empathy and Sympathy are great but you ARE NOT entitled to them 3) “Pain is temporary, love is necessary” – Lil Wayne 4) There are support groups and resources available IF you seek them out 5) NEVER be ashamed of your story, it’s yours, and not everyone will understand nor is it your obligation to make them Wishing you a #MerryChristmas and a #HappyNewYear #2019

But one thing Cam hasn’t discussed on his Instagram account is the nugget gate. During Episode 2, he interrupted Kevin’s alone time with Hannah B and served chicken nuggets.

Not a big surprise, but Kevin got mad about it. He hid some nuggets in his pocket and later threw them at Cam in anger, saying he was angry with him.

During the end of the episode, Cam decided to have a toast, where he called Hannah the future Mrs. Ayala. The guys chose not to toast to that.

Viewers aren’t exactly pleased with him, hinting that it was time for him to go. But Hannah gave him a rose at the end, which means viewers will have to see Always-Be-Cam next Monday night.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

