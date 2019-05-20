Cam from The Bachelorette Instagram: Chicken nugget gate wins him attention

Cam appears to be living in his own world on The Bachelorette. Cam, who follows his ABCs — Always Be Cam — is desperate to be with Hannah B at all time.

This included crashing a group date and stealing time away from Kevin during the final cocktail party during Episode 2.

While the guys appeared a bit frazzled by his determination, Cam didn’t seem to care. He said he will do whatever it takes to be in front of her. Now, fans want to know if Cam is truly the same kind of guy on Instagram, determined and obsessed with Hannah.

Well, we appear to have found him. Cam’s Instagram appears to be @camronayala. He’s currently clocking in at 11.6K followers. His bio lists him as being in Austin, Texas and has The Bachelorette mentioned.

On his Instagram, he posts a few pictures once in a while but he isn’t a very active poster. In fact, just a few rows down and you’ll find a lengthy post that he shared in late 2018 about his health.

Here, he revealed he had been diagnosed with Lymphedema.

But one thing Cam hasn’t discussed on his Instagram account is the nugget gate. During Episode 2, he interrupted Kevin’s alone time with Hannah B and served chicken nuggets.

Not a big surprise, but Kevin got mad about it. He hid some nuggets in his pocket and later threw them at Cam in anger, saying he was angry with him.

am i the only person who does not like Cam @BacheloretteABC

he’s so stuck up and entitled. i can’t deal. 😤 — mia ♡ (@miadgreenwood) May 21, 2019

How dare Kevin and Cam waste chicken nuggets like that…. the disrespect… — Maddie Hampshire (@maddhamp) May 21, 2019

KEVIN KEPT THE NUGGETS IN HIS JACKET TO THROW AT CAM???? That is the drama I NEED!!!! #TheBachelorette — Nia Gillenwater (@gillenwaaah) May 21, 2019

Cam is annoying but why you gotta disrespect nuggets like that Kevin ✋🏼 @BacheloretteABC pic.twitter.com/7V7cb29ecU — Sabrina (@beanieee22) May 21, 2019

If those nuggets aren’t from @ChickfilA then Cam has put the nail in the coffin #bachelorette — Lauren Whitten (@LaurenWhitten) May 21, 2019

@BacheloretteABC Actual footage of Cam 24/7. “I live by ABC…. Always Be Cam”. 🧐🤨 His favorite song “every breath you take”.He knows your favorite dipping sauce for nuggets and your blood type. Even if he doesn’t get a 🌹he isn’t leaving. He will always👏🏻be👏🏻right👏🏻there👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/N2c9V8hlz2 — Amy Prechter Cano (@Amyprechtercano) May 21, 2019

During the end of the episode, Cam decided to have a toast, where he called Hannah the future Mrs. Ayala. The guys chose not to toast to that.

Viewers aren’t exactly pleased with him, hinting that it was time for him to go. But Hannah gave him a rose at the end, which means viewers will have to see Always-Be-Cam next Monday night.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.