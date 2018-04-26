Cake Boss Buddy Valastro’s wife Lisa has closet the size of an APARTMENT | David Tutera’s CELEBrations exclusive

Exciting news for fans of David Tutera — the master of mega soirees and weddings is back on WE tv with the return of his CELEBrations series, and the new season premiere features none other than Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro.

In the episode, the affable Valastro turns to team Tutera to dazzle and delight his wife of 15 years, Lisa. Valastro proves to be one tough customer for Tutera, as the general season teasers for the series show him making terse remarks on the phone about the event for his wife.

But in Monsters and Critics’ exclusive clip, Valastro is all smiles and good cheer as he hosts Tutera for a sit-down dinner, only to ask the party planning expert if he would like a tour of his wife Lisa’s amazing gobsmacker of a closet.

Tutera is game as he agrees to the tour of what he describes as an “over-the-top” home, which seems to be covered in wood paneling every step of the way!

Valastro has spared no expense in his house and his wife appears to have every woman’s dream — a closet so detailed there is a space for every imaginable item, and Lisa has A LOT of “items”.

The closet is larger than many people’s APARTMENTS in New York City — and even has wings! In the episode Buddy then works with Tutera to create a memorable party for his lucky lady — who he clearly adores.

The new season of David Tutera’s CELEBrations also features Disney breakout star Zendaya, reality TV veterans Heidi and Spencer Pratt and more!

The new season of David Tutera’s CELEBrations premieres this Friday at 10/9c on WE tv.