Caitlin Carmichael talks about her brand-new series, Dwight in Shining Armor, plus exclusive sneak peek of Episode 2!

21st March 2019 2:34 PM ET

This week, BYUtv, a relatively new entry into the US cable market based in Provo, Utah, debuted its first original scripted comedy series; Dwight in Shining Armor.

It follows the story of a seemingly ordinary teen who, while taking photos in the forest, inadvertently awakens not just a thousand-year-old princess but the hordes of her evildoer enemies.

Dwight in Shining Armor is a perfect opportunity for parent/child co-viewing, without the persistent rhythms of a Disney Channel multi-camera comedy. It’s a half-hour, knight-out-of-water story set in present-day suburbia — and as such, Dwight boasts 21st century values as well.

The princess now under his protection, Gretta, is no pushover, and that’s precisely what the teenage leading lady, Caitlin Carmichael, likes about her.

“I love Princess Gretta’s independence. She’s not your typical fairy tale princess, and it takes a bit of adjusting for her to accept someone into her life indebted to protect her,” Caitlin explains.

“Seeing her relationship evolve with Dwight as her champion really breaks down her tough exterior and allows the audience to see more of her vulnerability and childlike innocence as the episodes progress.

“I love getting to play a character that’s so multidimensional. You never know what she’s going to say or do or feel next. [Gretta] always takes me by surprise when I read the scripts each week, and I think she’ll have the same effect on our viewers.”

Dwight in Shining Armor’s 10-episode first season debuted this past Monday, March 18 — but even before the young knight had brandished his first sword, last month, BYUtv announced a pickup of a 10-episode second season, to debut Fall 2019.

Watch Monsters and Critics’ exclusive sneak peek for Dwight in Shining Armor Episode 2, “Flip”, below!

Catch new episodes of Dwight in Shining Armor every Monday at 9:30 PM Eastern, 7:30 PM Mountain and 6:30 PM Pacific on BYUtv (available on DISH TV, Spectrum, over 140 other cable systems, and on demand on Apple TV, YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire, Xbox One, and Chromecast, among others.)